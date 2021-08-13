Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Granit Xhaka joined Arsenal from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016

Arsenal have imposed a three-year ban on a season ticket holder who incited violence towards midfielder Granit Xhaka and abused a Tottenham player on social media.

The ban, subject to appeal, is in line with the club's own sanction guidance.

Fans found guilty of abuse could face lifetime Premier League stadium bans under new anti-discrimination measures from the start of the 2021-22 season.

The measures, agreed by all 20 clubs, encompass online and in-person abuse.

Arsenal have begun working with data technology company Signify, who will help the club identify those who send abuse from anonymous social media accounts.

Gunners forward Bukayo Saka was among three England players to receive abuse on Twitter after missing a penalty in the Euro 2020 final shootout loss to Italy.

The club says it is in the process of using Signify's technology to identify those who sent abuse to Saka and are liaising with the police.

"We will take the strongest appropriate action against abusers who are identified as Arsenal season-ticket holders or members," Arsenal said.

"We will also escalate cases to the relevant authorities, including the police, where appropriate."

Switzerland international Xhaka said in February he would like to meet those who have abused him and his family on social media.

Twitter said the UK was "by far" the main origin of the "abhorrent racist abuse" on its platform following England's Euro 2020 final defeat.

Police have arrested 11 people as they continue a hate crimes investigation into the social media messages sent.