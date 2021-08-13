Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Bartosz Bialkowski won one cap for Poland in 2018 and was an unused member of their World Cup squad that year

Millwall goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski has signed a 12-month contract extension with the Championship club.

The 34-year-old Poland international has played 98 times for the Lions since joining from Ipswich Town on loan in the summer of 2019.

He joined permanently the following January for an undisclosed fee.

He has played every minute in the Championship for Millwall since making his debut as a first-half substitute on the opening day of the 2019 season.