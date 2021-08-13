Last updated on .From the section National League

Yeovil Town's first match of the National League season has been called off

Two matches scheduled to take place on the opening weekend of the new National League season have been postponed due to outbreaks of Covid-19.

Dover Athletic v Solihull Moors and Wrexham v Yeovil Town have both been called off on Saturday, 21 August.

Dover and Yeovil confirmed cases of Covid-19 within their squads.

Solihull will instead host Wrexham on the first day of the 2021-22 campaign, with the original fixtures due to be rescheduled at a later date.

Dover already start with a 12 point deduction, after they failed to complete last season's fixtures.

They played just 15 matches in 2020-21, the last of which was on 30 January, and placed all their management, staff and players on furlough the following month.