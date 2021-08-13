Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lee Geum-min has played more than 40 times for South Korea

Brighton and Hove Albion have signed South Korea striker Lee Geum-min on a permanent basis from Manchester City.

The 27-year-old spent last season on loan at the Seagulls and scored three times in 18 appearances for the Women's Super League champions.

"I felt she got better as the season wore on and finished it really strongly," said head coach Hope Powell. external-link

"I do think she can get even better and I'm looking forward to working with her this season."

Brighton start their WSL campaign against West Ham on 5 September at the Amex Stadium.

