Galbraith joined the United Academy in 2017

Northern Ireland international Ethan Galbraith is set to join League One side Doncaster Rovers on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

The 20-year-old signed a new deal with United last year which will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2023.

Galbraith has made one first-team appearance for the Premier League club and has won two caps for his country.

It is understood United have included the provision to recall the Glengormley native if required.

Galbraith made his senior international debut in a friendly against Luxembourg at Windsor Park in September 2019 and followed that up by coming off the bench in the Nations League draw at home to Romania in November 2020.

His sole run-out in Ole Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's senior side was as a late substitute in a 2-1 Europa League defeat by Astana in Kazakhstan last season.

When he signed his new deal last year, Galbraith praised Solskjaer's influence on players coming through the youth teams at the club, saying that there a pathway to the first team under the Norwegian.

The midfielder is tipped to become a mainstay of the Northern Ireland international side and boss Ian Baraclough, who also managed him for the NI Under 21s, has spoken of his excitement at the youngster's potential.