Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

Matty Kennedy has not played a competitive game for Aberdeen this season

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin admits admiration for Matty Kennedy but expects "a lot of suitors" if the winger leaves Aberdeen on loan.

The 26-year-old has fallen out of favour since Stephen Glass took charge and has yet to play this season.

Goodwin, meanwhile, is on the hunt for pace and width and has admitted talks with an unnamed target.

Asked about Kennedy, he admitted: "I like Matty and I tried to get him when he was at St Johnstone."

The St Mirren manager revealed that "unfortunately, we couldn't compete with Aberdeen at that time" when Kennedy joined the Dons in January 2020.

Amid reports that St Mirren and Ross County are keen to take the player on loan from their Scottish Premiership rivals, Goodwin added: "Players of that calibre tend to have a lot of suitors and no doubt that will be the case.

"At the moment, Matty is an Aberdeen player. No doubt he will be frustrated at his game time in the early part of the season, but he is certainly a player that I like."