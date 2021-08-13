Illan Meslier signs Leeds United contract until 2026
Last updated on .From the section Leeds United
Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has signed a new contract with the club until the summer of 2026.
The Frenchman joined Leeds from Lorient in 2019 and has established himself as the club's first-choice keeper under manager Marcelo Bielsa.
The 21-year-old was set to be out of contract in the summer of 2023.
Last season, Meslier played 35 league games and kept 11 clean sheets as Leeds - enjoying their first Premier League campaign since 2004 - finished ninth.
