Harry Panayiotou has already been training with his new team-mates

Former Leicester City striker Harry Panayiotou has renewed his love affair with Scottish football after joining Livingston from Aldershot Town.

The 26-year-old Saint Kitts and Nevis international has signed a two-year contract with the option of a third.

He had a loan spell with Raith Rovers in 2016 and netted in a 3-3 draw with Rangers.

"I was a young boy, 21 at the time, on loan from Leicester, and loved it," Panayiotou said.

"I played against Livingston, so I'm familiar with the place and I'm excited."

Panayiotou has scored 10 goals in 25 internationals and, having found the net 10 times in his final 14 games for Aldershot, had offers from their National League rivals.

"I had a good season last year and had a few teams interested in me in the league, so I was weighing up my options - and then Livingston came in for me two days ago and I believe it's the best place for me to showcase my talent," he said.

Panayiotou was spotted by David Martindale while the Livingston manager was scouting strike partner Joel Nouble, who also moved from Aldershot to West Lothian this summer before being sent out on loan to Arbroath.

Martindale told Livingston's website: "Harry was involved in a lot of the play with Joel and I also remember him from his time at Raith Rovers.

"He is a very hard worker, very tenacious and he will stretch the game while offering very good link-up play."

Panayiotou, who has also had spells with Port Vale, Barrow, Salford City, Nuneaton Borough and Greek club Aittitos Spata, is Livingston's second signing this week.

Winger Odin Bailey also arrived on loan from Birmingham City as Martindale looks to "bring bodies into the building" following injuries and the effects of their Covid-19 outbreak.

However, their arrival will lead to Gavin Reilly moving out on loan after the forward's impact following his January move from Carlisle United was undermined by a season-ending hamstring injury in early March.

