Manchester City right-back Yan Couto was a guest of Celtic at Thursday's Europa League qualifier against Jablonec as the Glasgow club look to secure the 19-year-old Brazilian on loan. (The Herald) external-link

Leeds United could make a renewed effort to sign 24-year-old winger Ryan Kent from Rangers after the Glasgow club's Champions League campaign came to an end. (The Athletic) external-link

Dundee United are poised to re-sign 28-year-old striker Marc McNulty, who remains out of favour with Reading after his loan spell at Tannadice, with the Scottish Premiership club's head coach, Tam Courts, confirming that talks are "progressing pretty strongly". (The Courier) external-link

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson will be "looking at a few areas" to strengthen the squad further before the transfer window shuts even after the impending arrival of Australian midfielder Cameron Devlin from Newcastle Jets. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross denied that his side's European Conference League qualifying exit at the hands of Rijeka will pave the way for a player exodus but admitted it had underlined the need for new recruits, with the pursuit of a centre-half a priority. (The Scotsman) external-link

Dominica international striker Julian Wade has given up the Caribbean sunshine to join Brechin City's quest for a quick return to the SPFL, with the 31-year-old joining the Highland League club from Bath Estate in his homeland. (The Courier) external-link

Striker Kemar Roofe, who missed Rangers' weekend defeat by Dundee United during a "difficult" few days in which newborn son Cassius was rushed to hospital, says he is ready to return to action against Dunfermline Athletic in the Scottish League Cup on Friday. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link