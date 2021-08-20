Scottish Championship
Raith RoversRaith Rovers19:45DunfermlineDunfermline
Match abandoned - Floodlight Failure

Raith Rovers A-A Dunfermline Athletic

Scottish Championship

The Fife derby between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline had to be abandoned after a power failure at Stark's Park.

A floodlight problem delayed kick-off in the Scottish Championship fixture, while many supporters were locked out with turnstyles inoperable.

And play was brought to a half after 14 minutes, with no electricity in the stands housing the 4,000 fans.

With the lighting down, the scheduled 19:45 kick-off was deemed a safety risk.

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2Tumilty
  • 6Benedictus
  • 5Berra
  • 3Dick
  • 7Connolly
  • 15Tait
  • 23Riley-Snow
  • 8Matthews
  • 11Zanatta
  • 18Varian

Substitutes

  • 9Keatings
  • 10Vaughan
  • 14McKay
  • 17Thomson
  • 21Fotheringham
  • 25Arnott
  • 99Poplatnik

Dunfermline

Formation 3-4-3

  • 29Mehmet
  • 22Jones
  • 13Gaspuitis
  • 5Graham
  • 6MacDonald
  • 16Pybus
  • 17Dorrans
  • 3Edwards
  • 11Dow
  • 10Todorov
  • 7O'Hara

Substitutes

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 8Kennedy
  • 9Wighton
  • 18Allan
  • 23Thomas
  • 28Cole
  • 44Watson
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match abandoned due to floodlight failure, Raith Rovers 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.

  2. Half Time

    First Half ends, Raith Rovers 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Liam Dick.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Josh Edwards (Dunfermline Athletic).

  5. Post update

    Reghan Tumilty (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dan Pybus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Reghan Tumilty.

  8. Post update

    Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Leon Jones (Dunfermline Athletic).

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dan Pybus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  11. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  12. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22006246
2Kilmarnock22003036
3Inverness CT22002026
4Morton21103214
5Raith Rovers302145-12
6Dunfermline302125-32
7Hamilton201145-11
8Arbroath201123-11
9Ayr201124-21
10Queen of Sth200224-20
View full Scottish Championship table

