Raith Rovers A-A Dunfermline Athletic

The Fife derby between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline had to be abandoned after a power failure at Stark's Park.

A floodlight problem delayed kick-off in the Scottish Championship fixture, while many supporters were locked out with turnstyles inoperable.

And play was brought to a half after 14 minutes, with no electricity in the stands housing the 4,000 fans.

With the lighting down, the scheduled 19:45 kick-off was deemed a safety risk.