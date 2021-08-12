Last updated on .From the section Reading

Tom Dele-Bashiru joined Watford from Manchester City in 2019

Watford have loaned midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru to Championship side Reading until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old made just two appearances in the Hornets' promotion campaign in 2020-21 after suffering a season-ending cruciate ligament injury against the Royals in October.

Dele-Bashiru could make his debut against Preston on Saturday.

Tom is a very creative, clever, talented young player," boss Veljko Paunovic said.

"Importantly as a loanee, he is a player who fits our identity - someone who gives his best, stays positive, overcomes adversity and will never give up."

