Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Nuno Espirito Santo returns to former club Wolves for the first time

TEAM NEWS

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez could make his first competitive appearance at Molineux in nine months after returning from a fractured skull last weekend.

Defensive duo Yerson Mosquera and Willy Boly remain out with hamstring injuries.

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo says he will make a decision on whether to field unsettled striker Harry Kane after Saturday's training session.

A host of regulars are set to return following the midweek European defeat.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is a very early return to Molineux for Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo, and I think his old team will cause his new one a few problems.

Wolves lost at Leicester last time out, but I thought they played OK and they created a few chances. The big news was Raul Jimenez's return after serious injury, which was great to see.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v The Wombats drummer & Everton fan Dan Haggis

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves' 1-0 Premier League win in 2010 is their only home victory against Tottenham in 10 meetings in all competitions.

Spurs have won four Premier League fixtures away to Wolves, a tally bettered only by Arsenal and Liverpool, who have both claimed five victories at Molineux.

Tottenham can win consecutive top-flight games against Wolves for the first time since 2004.

Wolves

Wolves have lost four consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since a run of six in 2017.

They could sustain defeat in their opening two league fixtures for just the second time in 36 seasons.

Wolves failed to win their opening home game in all three Premier League campaigns under Nuno Espirito Santo.

They are unbeaten in each of the last 33 Premier League matches in which they scored the opening goal (W28, D5).

Wolves could fail to score in their opening two league fixtures for the first time since 1978.

Raul Jimenez has scored in three of his four Premier League appearances against Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur

Nuno Espirito Santo can become the fourth consecutive Spurs boss to win his first two Premier League matches.

However, Tottenham have won their opening two Premier League fixtures in only one of the past six seasons.

They have won just four of their previous 15 league away games (D5, L6) and two of the past 10 in which striker Harry Kane was missing.

Spurs' run of scoring in 16 successive matches is the longest current streak by any Premier League side.

Forward Son Heung-Min has scored six goals in his last seven Premier League appearances when Kane was absent.

