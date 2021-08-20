Brighton & Hove Albion v Watford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Brighton forward Aaron Connolly is available after missing last weekend's win over Burnley for personal reasons.

Danny Welbeck and Tariq Lamptey remain out because of hamstring problems, while Joel Veltman is self-isolating.

Josh King has recovered from a groin problem and could make his Watford debut.

Defender Kiko Femenia is in contention again but Juraj Kucka, Ozan Tufan, Joao Pedro and Nathaniel Chalobah will all miss out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both these sides were winners on the opening weekend but it is Brighton who I think will build on that here.

Watford surprised me against Villa but I don't see them getting too many points on the road.

This might be one of the games the Hornets see as winnable, though, so it could turn out to be a little bit more open than people expect.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v The Wombats drummer Dan Haggis

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton have never lost a top-flight home meeting between the sides, although three of the four games were drawn.

The home team has won just three of the previous 13 league meetings (D6, L4).

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton could equal their club record of six Premier League home matches without defeat.

They are vying to begin a top-flight season with successive wins for the first time.

Brighton came from behind to win a Premier League away game for just the second time in 48 attempts last weekend.

They were winless in their opening 10 Premier League home fixtures last season (D4, L6).

Neal Maupay could score in consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time since October 2020.

Graham Potter's first match as Brighton manager was a 3-0 Premier League away win against Watford in August 2019.

Watford

Watford lost their last six Premier League away matches in the 2019-20 season.

They only won two of their 19 away league games in that campaign.

The Hornets have scored an own goal in each of their past two Premier League games against Brighton.

Only Manchester City (20) have won more league games in England's top four tiers so far in 2021 than Watford's 18.

Ismaila Sarr has scored five goals in his last six league appearances - he could score in three consecutive Watford league matches for the first time.

