Manchester City v Norwich City

Talismanic midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has been involved in 11 goals in his past eight league games against newly promoted sides

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is a doubt because of a shoulder injury sustained against Tottenham on the opening weekend.

Kevin de Bruyne is expected to return to the starting line-up, while Phil Foden remains the only long-term absentee.

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke has no fresh injury concerns and might name the same side that faced Liverpool.

Alternatively, new signing Josh Sargent could make his first Norwich start.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

By their standards, I thought Manchester City were ordinary in their defeat at Tottenham. They will surely offer far more in attack this time.

Norwich did okay in the early stages against Liverpool but they tried to play out from the back, which I am not convinced will work - especially at Etihad Stadium.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full predictions v The Wombats drummer Dan Haggis.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have scored 21 goals in their previous five Premier League home games with Norwich City, winning the most recent meeting 5-0 in July 2020.

Norwich's heaviest top-flight defeat was a 7-0 thrashing by Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in November 2013.

The Canaries have won two of their past 31 visits to Manchester City (D7, L22).

Manchester City

Manchester City have lost three consecutive games in all competitions without scoring for the first time since March 2007 under Stuart Pearce.

Pep Guardiola is aiming to avoid four defeats in a row for the first time in his managerial career.

Only Manchester United have lost their opening Premier League game and gone on to win the title, doing so in 1992-93, 1995-96 and 2012-13.

The reigning Premier League champions have beaten the second division title-holders at home 24 times in the past 29 seasons (D4, L1).

Kevin de Bruyne has scored four goals and assisted seven in his past eight league appearances against newly promoted sides.

Norwich City

Norwich City are on an 11-game Premier League losing streak, a run only topped by Sunderland's 20 consecutive defeats between 2003 and 2005.

They have also scored just two goals in their past 15 Premier League games.

The Canaries could lose their opening two top-flight league fixtures for the first time since 1987.

Goalkeeper Tim Krul has lost in each of his six Premier League appearances at the Etihad Stadium, conceding 25 goals.

Club captain Grant Hanley is set to make his 100th league appearance for Norwich.

