Leeds United v Everton

Rafael Benitez saw his tenure as Everton boss get off to a good start with a 3-1 win over Southampton

TEAM NEWS

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips is expected to start after being an unused substitute against Manchester United due to a lack of fitness.

However, defender Diego Llorente will not return from his leg injury until next week.

Everton are still without Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Ben Godfrey, Andre Gomes and James Rodriguez.

Forward Moise Kean is available again, having missed the win over Southampton because of covid-related reasons.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am presuming Kalvin Phillips will return to Leeds' starting line-up after missing their heavy defeat at Manchester United - they need him back in their midfield as soon as possible anyhow.

Everton had a very different day last time out, fighting back to beat Southampton, but I am expecting a big response from Leeds, especially at a full Elland Road.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v The Wombats drummer Dan Haggis

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Both league meetings were won by the away team last season. The away side had won just one of the previous 27 top-flight matches between the teams.

After 36 league visits to Elland Road without a victory, Everton have won two of their past three away games at Leeds.

The Toffees could earn consecutive away league wins against Leeds for the first time in their history on what is their 54th league match at Elland Road.

Leeds United

Leeds' only defeat in their past 16 opening home matches of a top-flight season came against Sheffield Wednesday in 1996-97.

They haven't lost their first two games of a top-flight campaign since 1980-81.

The five goals Leeds let in against Manchester United last Saturday is as many as they conceded in their final seven league matches of last season.

Raphinha could become just the second Leeds player to score in three consecutive appearances against Everton in all competitions. Peter Lorimer did it between November 1975 and January 1978.

Everton

Everton are aiming to remain unbeaten in their opening two Premier League matches for the 10th successive season.

They last lost their season-opening away league fixture in 2010-11, when beaten at Blackburn Rovers.

The Toffees set a club record of 11 Premier League away wins in a season in 2020-21.

They have kept a clean sheet in six of their past eight away league games. However, the Toffees lost 5-0 at Manchester City on the final day of the season and have also failed to score in four of their last six away matches.

Rafael Benitez has won all three of his previous away fixtures against Leeds in all competitions, with each victory coming in charge of a different club.

