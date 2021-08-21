Match ends, Aston Villa 2, Newcastle United 0.
Danny Ings scored a superb acrobatic volley on his Aston Villa home debut as they recorded a deserved victory over Newcastle to bounce back from their opening-day defeat at Watford.
In the only moment of genuine quality in a scrappy first half, Ings sent an unstoppable bicycle kick into the corner of Freddie Woodman's net after connecting perfectly with Tyrone Mings' flick-on.
Villa made the brighter start to the second half and doubled their lead through Anwar El Ghazi's penalty, awarded by referee David Coote after being instructed by VAR to go to his pitchside monitor to review a Jamaal Lascelles handball from Mings' header.
Coote awarded Newcastle a penalty of their own following Emi Martinez's late challenge on Callum Wilson, but VAR ruled that the 29-year-old striker had strayed offside in the build-up and the decision was overturned.
Wilson had missed a glorious opportunity to put the visitors ahead after just five minutes, curling wide as Villa's players appealed for a foul by the 29-year-old on Mings.
The defeat was Newcastle's 13th in the league in 2021 - only Southampton and Burnley have lost more among current top-flight teams.
- Everything you need to know about Aston Villa, all in one place
- Everything you need to know about Newcastle, all in one place
VAR interventions cost Magpies following Ings stunner
Both teams lost high-scoring encounters on the opening weekend of the campaign - Villa 3-2 at Watford, Newcastle 4-2 at home to West Ham - but until Ings' strike, there was little goalmouth action at Villa Park.
El Ghazi and Wilson had early chances but the game became disjointed thereafter, with both sides giving away possession on a regular basis.
But Ings' goal - scored with the game's first shot on target - was worth the wait.
The former Southampton man was first to Mings' flick-on from Matty Cash's long throw-in, lashing a sweetly struck volley past Newcastle goalkeeper Woodman to send the 42,000 fans inside Villa Park into raptures.
Steve Bruce's side showed little sign of mounting a recovery after El Ghazi had doubled the hosts' lead, although they found themselves on the wrong end of a marginal offside decision which - had it gone the Magpies' way - would have given Wilson the chance to reduce the arrears from the spot.
After managing just a single effort on target throughout the 90 minutes, however, the Magpies can have few complaints with the result.
That attempt came in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time, when substitute Joelinton sent a tame header into Martinez's arms.
'We feel aggrieved' - what they said
Aston Villa boss Dean Smith, speaking to Match of the Day: "It was an OK performance but a much better result after last week. You have to battle for the first win and we did that today.
"We just lacked intensity last week. I called it an international friendly but you cannot do that in front of 42,000 at Villa Park.
"It is brilliant to have the fans back and they have waited 18 months to get back. It was great to give them the three points to savour.
"We have seen Danny Ings [score] against us so it is good he is an Aston Villa player now."
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce, speaking to Match of the Day: "It's not going for us, is it? We lost a game last week with a big talking point and today we feel aggrieved too. The same official is involved. Last week we were crying out for the referee to have a look at the monitor, he didn't and today he did.
"I thought VAR was for clean and obvious. The penalty for us, there were no lines drawn last week but there were this week - why? We are still talking about VAR.
"We had a decent start and a big chance but there were small margins between the teams. They got the big, key decisions at the right times."
Player of the match
IngsDanny Ings
Aston Villa
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameIngsAverage rating
7.50
- Squad number7Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
7.02
- Squad number32Player namePhilogene-BidaceAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number41Player nameRamseyAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number16Player nameTuanzebeAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number5Player nameMingsAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number10Player nameBuendíaAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number21Player nameEl GhaziAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number2Player nameCashAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number9Player nameWesleyAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number1Player nameMartínezAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number4Player nameKonsaAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number18Player nameYoungAverage rating
6.39
Newcastle United
Avg
- Squad number28Player nameWillockAverage rating
6.08
- Squad number10Player nameSaint-MaximinAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number23Player nameMurphyAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number9Player nameWilsonAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number27Player nameWoodmanAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number24Player nameAlmirónAverage rating
5.09
- Squad number11Player nameRitchieAverage rating
4.96
- Squad number5Player nameSchärAverage rating
4.86
- Squad number14Player nameHaydenAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number18Player nameFernándezAverage rating
4.79
- Squad number6Player nameLascellesAverage rating
4.74
- Squad number36Player nameS LongstaffAverage rating
3.95
- Squad number7Player nameJoelintonAverage rating
3.59
- Squad number21Player nameFraserAverage rating
3.49
Line-ups
Aston Villa
Formation 4-3-3
- 1MartínezBooked at 75mins
- 2Cash
- 4Konsa
- 5Mings
- 18Young
- 7McGinn
- 6Douglas LuizBooked at 45minsSubstituted forTuanzebeat 88'minutes
- 41Ramsey
- 10BuendíaBooked at 85minsSubstituted forPhilogene-Bidaceat 86'minutes
- 20IngsSubstituted forWesleyat 90+1'minutes
- 21El Ghazi
Substitutes
- 3Targett
- 9Wesley
- 12Steer
- 14Hourihane
- 16Tuanzebe
- 19Nakamba
- 30Hause
- 32Philogene-Bidace
- 33Chukwuemeka
Newcastle
Formation 5-3-2
- 27Woodman
- 23MurphyBooked at 57mins
- 5SchärBooked at 84mins
- 6Lascelles
- 18FernándezSubstituted forJoelintonat 78'minutes
- 11Ritchie
- 28WillockSubstituted forFraserat 90'minutes
- 14HaydenBooked at 45minsSubstituted forS Longstaffat 45'minutes
- 24Almirón
- 9WilsonBooked at 41mins
- 10Saint-Maximin
Substitutes
- 2Clark
- 7Joelinton
- 12Lewis
- 16Hendrick
- 17Krafth
- 21Fraser
- 29Gillespie
- 34Gayle
- 36S Longstaff
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 41,964
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away18
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 2, Newcastle United 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Joelinton (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Ritchie with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Jacob Ramsey.
Post update
Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Wesley (Aston Villa).
Post update
Attempt missed. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Matt Ritchie with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Miguel Almirón.
Post update
Attempt missed. Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by John McGinn following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Fabian Schär (Newcastle United).
Post update
Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Wesley replaces Danny Ings.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Ryan Fraser replaces Joseph Willock.
Post update
Foul by Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United).
Post update
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Axel Tuanzebe replaces Douglas Luiz.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Jaden Philogene-Bidace replaces Emiliano Buendía.
Booking
Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Joseph Willock (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa).
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
A very good win today.
Can't wait to see a game with Ings and Watkins starting together.
That being said, just as i wasn't overly negative last week after Watford, I'm not going to get overhyped this week. It's hard to predict what Villa will do week in week out but hopefully as the new signings settle in, we can keep improving season on season.
UTV
Hope Watkins is fit soon as his partnership with Ings could be exciting.
Sad to see him go, but wish him all the best and hope he bangs them in for you guys too (just not when you play us though!)