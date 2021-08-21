Premier League
Aston VillaAston Villa2NewcastleNewcastle United0

Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle United: Magnificent Danny Ings' strike helps down Magpies

By Matthew HowarthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Danny Ings, Aston Villa, Newcastle United
Danny Ings' acrobatic effort in first-half stoppage time was the first shot on target at Villa Park

Danny Ings scored a superb acrobatic volley on his Aston Villa home debut as they recorded a deserved victory over Newcastle to bounce back from their opening-day defeat at Watford.

In the only moment of genuine quality in a scrappy first half, Ings sent an unstoppable bicycle kick into the corner of Freddie Woodman's net after connecting perfectly with Tyrone Mings' flick-on.

Villa made the brighter start to the second half and doubled their lead through Anwar El Ghazi's penalty, awarded by referee David Coote after being instructed by VAR to go to his pitchside monitor to review a Jamaal Lascelles handball from Mings' header.

Coote awarded Newcastle a penalty of their own following Emi Martinez's late challenge on Callum Wilson, but VAR ruled that the 29-year-old striker had strayed offside in the build-up and the decision was overturned.

Wilson had missed a glorious opportunity to put the visitors ahead after just five minutes, curling wide as Villa's players appealed for a foul by the 29-year-old on Mings.

The defeat was Newcastle's 13th in the league in 2021 - only Southampton and Burnley have lost more among current top-flight teams.

Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle United: Result better than our performance - Smith

VAR interventions cost Magpies following Ings stunner

Both teams lost high-scoring encounters on the opening weekend of the campaign - Villa 3-2 at Watford, Newcastle 4-2 at home to West Ham - but until Ings' strike, there was little goalmouth action at Villa Park.

El Ghazi and Wilson had early chances but the game became disjointed thereafter, with both sides giving away possession on a regular basis.

But Ings' goal - scored with the game's first shot on target - was worth the wait.

The former Southampton man was first to Mings' flick-on from Matty Cash's long throw-in, lashing a sweetly struck volley past Newcastle goalkeeper Woodman to send the 42,000 fans inside Villa Park into raptures.

Steve Bruce's side showed little sign of mounting a recovery after El Ghazi had doubled the hosts' lead, although they found themselves on the wrong end of a marginal offside decision which - had it gone the Magpies' way - would have given Wilson the chance to reduce the arrears from the spot.

After managing just a single effort on target throughout the 90 minutes, however, the Magpies can have few complaints with the result.

That attempt came in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time, when substitute Joelinton sent a tame header into Martinez's arms.

Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle United: Key decisions went against us again - Bruce

'We feel aggrieved' - what they said

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith, speaking to Match of the Day: "It was an OK performance but a much better result after last week. You have to battle for the first win and we did that today.

"We just lacked intensity last week. I called it an international friendly but you cannot do that in front of 42,000 at Villa Park.

"It is brilliant to have the fans back and they have waited 18 months to get back. It was great to give them the three points to savour.

"We have seen Danny Ings [score] against us so it is good he is an Aston Villa player now."

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce, speaking to Match of the Day: "It's not going for us, is it? We lost a game last week with a big talking point and today we feel aggrieved too. The same official is involved. Last week we were crying out for the referee to have a look at the monitor, he didn't and today he did.

"I thought VAR was for clean and obvious. The penalty for us, there were no lines drawn last week but there were this week - why? We are still talking about VAR.

"We had a decent start and a big chance but there were small margins between the teams. They got the big, key decisions at the right times."

Player of the match

IngsDanny Ings

with an average of 7.50

Aston Villa

  1. Squad number20Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    7.50

  2. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    7.02

  3. Squad number32Player namePhilogene-Bidace
    Average rating

    6.99

  4. Squad number41Player nameRamsey
    Average rating

    6.75

  5. Squad number16Player nameTuanzebe
    Average rating

    6.69

  6. Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    6.62

  7. Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    6.58

  8. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    6.55

  9. Squad number21Player nameEl Ghazi
    Average rating

    6.55

  10. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    6.53

  11. Squad number9Player nameWesley
    Average rating

    6.49

  12. Squad number1Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    6.45

  13. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    6.44

  14. Squad number18Player nameYoung
    Average rating

    6.39

Newcastle United

  1. Squad number28Player nameWillock
    Average rating

    6.08

  2. Squad number10Player nameSaint-Maximin
    Average rating

    5.97

  3. Squad number23Player nameMurphy
    Average rating

    5.74

  4. Squad number9Player nameWilson
    Average rating

    5.52

  5. Squad number27Player nameWoodman
    Average rating

    5.21

  6. Squad number24Player nameAlmirón
    Average rating

    5.09

  7. Squad number11Player nameRitchie
    Average rating

    4.96

  8. Squad number5Player nameSchär
    Average rating

    4.86

  9. Squad number14Player nameHayden
    Average rating

    4.83

  10. Squad number18Player nameFernández
    Average rating

    4.79

  11. Squad number6Player nameLascelles
    Average rating

    4.74

  12. Squad number36Player nameS Longstaff
    Average rating

    3.95

  13. Squad number7Player nameJoelinton
    Average rating

    3.59

  14. Squad number21Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    3.49

Line-ups

Aston Villa

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1MartínezBooked at 75mins
  • 2Cash
  • 4Konsa
  • 5Mings
  • 18Young
  • 7McGinn
  • 6Douglas LuizBooked at 45minsSubstituted forTuanzebeat 88'minutes
  • 41Ramsey
  • 10BuendíaBooked at 85minsSubstituted forPhilogene-Bidaceat 86'minutes
  • 20IngsSubstituted forWesleyat 90+1'minutes
  • 21El Ghazi

Substitutes

  • 3Targett
  • 9Wesley
  • 12Steer
  • 14Hourihane
  • 16Tuanzebe
  • 19Nakamba
  • 30Hause
  • 32Philogene-Bidace
  • 33Chukwuemeka

Newcastle

Formation 5-3-2

  • 27Woodman
  • 23MurphyBooked at 57mins
  • 5SchärBooked at 84mins
  • 6Lascelles
  • 18FernándezSubstituted forJoelintonat 78'minutes
  • 11Ritchie
  • 28WillockSubstituted forFraserat 90'minutes
  • 14HaydenBooked at 45minsSubstituted forS Longstaffat 45'minutes
  • 24Almirón
  • 9WilsonBooked at 41mins
  • 10Saint-Maximin

Substitutes

  • 2Clark
  • 7Joelinton
  • 12Lewis
  • 16Hendrick
  • 17Krafth
  • 21Fraser
  • 29Gillespie
  • 34Gayle
  • 36S Longstaff
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
41,964

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamNewcastle
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home10
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa 2, Newcastle United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa 2, Newcastle United 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joelinton (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Ritchie with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Jacob Ramsey.

  5. Post update

    Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Wesley (Aston Villa).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Matt Ritchie with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Miguel Almirón.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by John McGinn following a set piece situation.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Fabian Schär (Newcastle United).

  11. Post update

    Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Wesley replaces Danny Ings.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Newcastle United. Ryan Fraser replaces Joseph Willock.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United).

  15. Post update

    John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Axel Tuanzebe replaces Douglas Luiz.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Jaden Philogene-Bidace replaces Emiliano Buendía.

  18. Booking

    Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Joseph Willock (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa).

Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

460 comments

  • Comment posted by Waaaaaalsh, at 17:06 21 Aug

    The “top teams” will be kicking themselves for missing out on Ings. Proving a great signing for Villa already… as if it was ever in any doubt!

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, at 20:19 21 Aug

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      For a while I wished we'd have gone for him. I think he will be one of the signings of the summer. All happened very low key too! Great business in my opinion. I honestly think he could do some job in the city team. Great goal scorer

  • Comment posted by Robbie, at 17:31 21 Aug

    I am no Villa fan, however Danny Ings could turn out to be one of your best buys ever.
    A very good win today.

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, at 17:38 21 Aug

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Would have liked him at Arsenal tbh.

  • Comment posted by Salsabina, at 17:04 21 Aug

    Congrats Danny on your home debut and what a goal!

    Can't wait to see a game with Ings and Watkins starting together.

    That being said, just as i wasn't overly negative last week after Watford, I'm not going to get overhyped this week. It's hard to predict what Villa will do week in week out but hopefully as the new signings settle in, we can keep improving season on season.

    UTV

    • Reply posted by yasuaki, at 18:50 21 Aug

      yasuaki replied:
      Smith's comments after the game were that it was an okay performance and a good result. That suggests there's still stuff he's not happy with, and we still have some personnel to come back. Also looking forward to Ings/Watkins up front. Still work in progress but off the mark. The big difference is this was a pretty comfortable win with the new format team.

  • Comment posted by cuddlesthekillerwhale, at 17:39 21 Aug

    Much as I wanted Jack to stay, Dean seems to have reinvested the money wisely. When Jack was out injured last season we were awful. Getting in 3 or 4 goodish players (it remains to be seen who comes off and who doesn't) spreads the talent and means we are not so reliant on one player staying fit.
    Hope Watkins is fit soon as his partnership with Ings could be exciting.

    • Reply posted by Rick, at 17:52 21 Aug

      Rick replied:
      Spot on 👍

  • Comment posted by AFCMickey, at 17:04 21 Aug

    Ings is already proving his worth, Spurs were insane not to buy him!😹

    • Reply posted by Mr_Zurkon, at 18:23 21 Aug

      Mr_Zurkon replied:
      Southampton would't accept £5 + Josh Onomah

  • Comment posted by Steve Sirdefield, at 17:10 21 Aug

    Villa the better team even with El ghazi doing his best to keep giving Newcastle possession back everytime he got near the ball. Genuinely worried for Newcastle with Bruce in charge, quality players not playing as a team.

    • Reply posted by RD, at 17:18 21 Aug

      RD replied:
      Finally somebody who is qualified to comment having suffered with Bruce themselves seeing what we see. Taken us from 7th best defensive record to 4th worst & is actually our biggest spending manager but somehow he's seen as a good manager by others

  • Comment posted by esaqzqoa, at 19:01 21 Aug

    as a man utd fan selling Grealish must have upset lots of Villa fans But signing Ings genius he'll score goals from nothing always liked going to the Villa, proper club.

    • Reply posted by Monkeys, at 19:51 21 Aug

      Monkeys replied:
      Only because it was a garaunteed win.

  • Comment posted by andrew, at 17:01 21 Aug

    Think we’ve got another gem in Ramsay, looks a real player. Seem to do well in producing kids from the academy. Always great to see when you see huge transfers. Ings what a goal, strange about Targett, he was consistent last season, what happened last week?! Might be early on, but there was a bit of pressure on this game and the lads were brilliant

    • Reply posted by Aah Tea, at 17:20 21 Aug

      Aah Tea replied:
      Target will miss Grealish the most - I think that combination was often magic.

  • Comment posted by Chester-Copperpot, at 18:55 21 Aug

    Cant see Newcastle getting out of the bottom 3 all season, they're looking odds on favourites for relegation already.

    • Reply posted by Yozinthefog, at 23:36 21 Aug

      Yozinthefog replied:
      Then you know nothing. Two games in and you know who’ll be relegated? Absolute rubbish. By your assessment Leeds and Arsenal will be in the zone as well. Stick to video games

  • Comment posted by riba, at 17:20 21 Aug

    Can the BBC stop using the phrase 'everything YOU need to know.' It is so condescending.

    • Reply posted by Doesitmatter, at 17:34 21 Aug

      Doesitmatter replied:
      Can you stop using the BBC then we won't have to suffer your whinging

  • Comment posted by Pete Barrett, at 17:11 21 Aug

    Good to see Ings combining well with Mings!

    • Reply posted by Keep Your Mask On, at 17:15 21 Aug

      Keep Your Mask On replied:
      Mings gives you Ings. Lol

  • Comment posted by Torys Nicked Dads Pension, at 17:02 21 Aug

    Entertaining and great game to watch - Ings goal was something else long may it continue

  • Comment posted by Keep Your Mask On, at 17:13 21 Aug

    Strange question. Newcastle’s Penalty chalked off for offside in the build up. But the yellow card for the foul wasn’t. How does that work. One doesn’t exist. How does the other. PGMOL ?????

    • Reply posted by Weirdside Wally, at 17:17 21 Aug

      Weirdside Wally replied:
      You can get booked for an off the ball incident but this is very rare as most off the ball incidents that attract the refs attention are red cards

  • Comment posted by Ping and the dirt is gone, at 19:54 21 Aug

    Saints fan here, good to see Ing's scoring a great goal on his debut. When he's fit and he's had a pretty good run of late, he's a top, top player, born goal scorer.

    Sad to see him go, but wish him all the best and hope he bangs them in for you guys too (just not when you play us though!)

  • Comment posted by TiredAndEmotional, at 17:32 21 Aug

    Bruce out yet? Or is it too early?

    • Reply posted by Doesitmatter, at 17:35 21 Aug

      Doesitmatter replied:
      No fan of Bruce

      But nobody would want his job

  • Comment posted by Glastronaut, at 17:25 21 Aug

    Surely Eddy Howe will be at Newcastle VERY soon

    • Reply posted by Magpie, at 17:26 21 Aug

      Magpie replied:
      I’d take Eddie the eagle right now

  • Comment posted by andrew, at 19:37 21 Aug

    Happy Villa fan, but I feel for Newcastle fans. I hope they find new owners soon, deserve so much better. Similar to us, Big club, traditional club, mainly local support, proper stadium. I hope they turn a corner soon, they should be where we want to be, challenging top 6 every season.