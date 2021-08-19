Liverpool v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jordan Henderson could be in line to make his first competitive Liverpool appearance since February

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool could welcome back Jordan Henderson, Thiago and Curtis Jones but Andrew Robertson continues to recover from an ankle ligament injury.

Ibrahima Konate may be in line to make his debut for the club after being an unused substitute last week.

Burnley have no fresh injury concerns but remain without long-term absentees Dale Stephens and Kevin Long.

Summer signings Wayne Hennessey and Nathan Collins both wait to make their Clarets debut.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This fixture last season ended Liverpool's 68-match home unbeaten run in the Premier League and was the first of six successive top-flight defeats for them at Anfield.

Burnley could win consecutive league away games against Liverpool for the first time since 1897.

Sean Dyche's side have opened the scoring in four of their past five league matches at Anfield.

However, an 11th Premier League defeat against Liverpool on Saturday would be Burnley's most in the division against a particular opponent.

Liverpool

Liverpool haven't lost their opening Premier League home match of a season since a 2-1 defeat by Chelsea in 2003-04, winning each of their past eight.

The Reds are unbeaten in 11 league games (W9, D2) - winning the last six in a row.

Jurgen Klopp's side recorded six home league defeats last season - their most in a single campaign since 1953-54.

Mohamed Salah became the first player to score in five consecutive Premier League opening matches against Norwich - in the previous four seasons he failed to score in the second fixture.

The Egyptian has 98 Premier League goals in 159 appearances - if he scores twice against Burnley he will reach 100 goals in exactly the same amount of games it took Thierry Henry. Only three other players have reached the milestone quicker: Alan Shearer (124), Harry Kane (141) and Sergio Aguero (147).

Diogo Jota has scored 10 Premier League goals in 20 appearances for Liverpool.

Burnley

Burnley could lose five consecutive Premier League games for the first time.

The Clarets last suffered five successive top-flight defeats in the 1975-76 season.

They have won just two of their opening away league fixtures in the past 14 seasons (D3, L9).

Sean Dyche's side can set a Premier League record for the most consecutive matches without receiving a red card. They are currently level with Ipswich Town on 94.

Chris Wood has been involved in nine of Burnley's last 12 league goals, scoring six and setting up three.

My Liverpool XI Choose your Liverpool formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Burnley XI Choose your Burnley formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team