Rangers reached the last 16 of the Europa League last season

Rangers will face Armenian champions Alashkert for a place in the Europa League group stage.

Steven Gerrard's side dropped down from the Champions League qualifiers after a 4-2 aggregate defeat by Malmo.

Alashkert, who also started in the Champions League, beat Kairat Almaty of Kazakhstan 3-2 over two legs to reach the play-off round.

Rangers have reached the last 16 of the Europa League in the last two seasons.