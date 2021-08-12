Rangers to face Armenian side Alashkert in Europa League play-off

Steven Davis in Europa League action for Rangers
Rangers reached the last 16 of the Europa League last season

Rangers will face Armenian champions Alashkert for a place in the Europa League group stage.

Steven Gerrard's side dropped down from the Champions League qualifiers after a 4-2 aggregate defeat by Malmo.

Alashkert, who also started in the Champions League, beat Kairat Almaty of Kazakhstan 3-2 over two legs to reach the play-off round.

Rangers have reached the last 16 of the Europa League in the last two seasons.

