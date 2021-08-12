Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is not for sale, according to boss Slavisa Jokanovic, despite two bids from Arsenal.

The Blades' valuation of the 23-year-old England Under-21 international has not yet been met by the Gunners, but talks will continue.

Ramsdale moved to Bramall Lane from Bournemouth for £18.5m last summer.

"I don't have any intention to sell him," said Jokanovic. "He will be in my starting 11 for the next game.

"He is a very good keeper and I am really happy working with him. He's a really expensive keeper too."

The £30m-rated Ramsdale, who was called up to Gareth Southgate's England Euro 2020 squad but did not play, started in Sheffield United's 1-0 Championship defeat by Birmingham last Saturday.

Meanwhile, Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock has agreed personal terms with Newcastle and will travel to the North East for a medical ahead of a permanent transfer.

The deal for the 21-year-old is expected to be in the region of £25m and comes after a successful loan spell with Steve Bruce's side last season.