Matt Grimes, an England under-20 international, joined Swansea from Exeter City and has had loan spells at Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United and Northampton Town.

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin has spoken to captain Matt Grimes about the possibility of extending his contract.

The midfielder has a year left on his current deal at the Liberty Stadium and has been the subject of interest from Championship rivals Fulham.

Swansea had been bracing themselves to lose the 26-year-old this summer, but Martin admits he has hope he will stay.

"We want him to stay - and that won't change," the ex-Mk Dons boss said.

"I have had a few conversations with him about it. He is settled here with his partner, he loves the area, has been at the club a long time and he has a great relationship with the fans.

"We want to retain our good players and he is certainly one of them.

"I think we've walked in and he's thought 'the way they want to play is probably going to suit me and I can be quite an important person in it."

Grimes arrived at the Swans from Exeter in 2015 and has been a key player since relegation from the Premier League in 2018.

A new deal for the former England Under-21 international had seemed unlikely with the club's financial constraints suggesting they would only be able offer reduced terms.

Martin, who replaced Steve Cooper earlier this month, says the club's board are aware of his desire to keep hold of Grimes, with an extension to his current deal a possibility.

"The owners know how I feel about Matt and his role with us and (sporting director) Mark Allen sees it the same way.

"They understand it completely, but it has to be right for everyone and has to work within the parameters of the club.

"Hopefully we can get to that point, if we don't it certainly won't be for a lack of trying.

"We're talking at the moment to see what we can make happen, what works for him and what works for us.

"And if there is a time when we can shake hands on something that works for everyone, brilliant - if not we just have to wait and see what happens."

Martin has secured the signings of midfielders Jamie Paterson and Flynn Downes since his appointment and there have been talks over a loan move for Manchester United defender Ethan Laird.

However, he warned there could be a wait for further new faces, adding: "We are not going to rush into anything - it has to be right for us and the team."