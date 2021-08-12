Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Matt Taylor and his squad were tested immediately after their Carabao Cup loss to Wycombe on Tuesday night and again on Thursday

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor hopes any possible Covid-19 outbreak in his squad has been kept at bay.

Striker Sam Nombe and defender Alex Hartridge have contracted the illness, but Josh Key, who was a close contact of Nombe, has tested negative.

It means City's League Two trip to Leyton Orient can go ahead as planned after two rounds of tests in 48 hours.

"We hope these are sporadic cases that have come from the outside as opposed to from within our ranks," he said.

"If they've come from within our ranks then we wouldn't be able to travel this weekend and play the game.

"Hopefully we've caught it early enough in terms of Sam and Alex respectively and stopped it spreading within the camp," Taylor told BBC Sport.

Harrogate Town have been forced to call off their next two League Two matches, as well as last Tuesday's Carabao Cup first round tie with Rochdale after positive cases.

"Anyone who's got a sniffle or a cold, you have to suspect it's Covid and you have to treat it like it," Taylor added.

"I expect it to continue throughout this season and maybe moving forward, and all we can do is make sure we stick to our medical protocols.

"It's the right thing for the players, but it's not always the right thing for myself as a football manager picking the team.

"But we're doing the right thing by the players and their safety is our primary concern."