Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Charlie Kirk featured in pre-season for Crewe, but has not played a competitive game this season

Charlton Athletic have signed winger Charlie Kirk from Crewe Alexandra for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old played 206 times and scored 32 goals for the Railwaymen, but has not played this season following Charlton's approach to sign him.

He has agreed a four-year contract at his former club's League One rivals.

He is the third Crewe academy graduate to leave this summer after Ryan Wintle's move to Cardiff and Harry Pickering's transfer to Blackburn.

"He is a very talented and exciting, young, forward-thinking player and I'm really looking forward to working with him over the coming years," Charlton manager Nigel Adkins told the club website. external-link

He is the sixth new player to join Charlton this summer following the arrivals of Jayden Stockley, Craig MacGillivray, George Dobson, Akin Famewo and Sean Clare.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.