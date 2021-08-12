Chelsea clinched the Uefa Super Cup at Windsor Park 6-5 on penalties after their contest against Villarreal had finished 1-1 following 120 minutes of action

Gerry Armstrong believes the successful staging of the Uefa Super Cup at Windsor Park will mean other big football occasions coming to the venue.

The Northern Ireland football great was thrilled to be on commentary duty at his country's National Stadium.

"I was shocked and really pleased that we got the game," said Armstrong, 67.

"We've set ourselves up for the future now. We've already showed we can host and put on a great show and especially given the difficulties posed by Covid."

The ex-Northern Ireland striker expects plans for the European Under-19 Championship to come to Northern Ireland to be looked at again while there is also speculation that the Irish FA could bid to host the Women's Champions League Final at the Belfast venue.

Gerry Armstrong starred in Northern Ireland's 1982 World Cup campaign in Spain and was also part of his country's squad at the 1986 finals in Mexico

Super Cup 'showcased Belfast' - Armstrong

"There was plans for the European Under-19 Championship Finals coming to Windsor Park. I think that's going to come back on to the agenda again and it might even be better than that," the 63-times capped international striker told BBC Northern Ireland's Good Morning Ulster.

"You look at the Chelsea fans who came over from London as early as the weekend.

"Thousands of Villarreal fans came over from Spain and it added to the atmosphere. It showcased Belfast.

"Everybody is talking about Belfast hosting a Super Cup Final which is fantastic for the country."

Belfast's Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl described Wednesday evening's occasion as "incredible" and spoke of her relief after the weather's dramatic improvement following earlier morning rain in the city.

"We were so worried that this was going to be how Belfast was showcased in 200 countries but the sun came out and there was just so much excitement," said the Lord Mayor.

"It was so great for our city to have something of this magnitude."

Occasion 'up to Uefa standards' - Lord Mayor

The Belfast Lord Mayor said the build-up to the match had been "most heartening" - in particular the Hope United charity match at Seaview on Tuesday in which young people from across Northern Ireland took part in.

"Joe Cole and Glenn Hoddle were coaching the two teams and it gives children the opportunity as well as the aspiration and pride," added the Alliance Party councillor.

"We're very conscious that on an international level the event has been fantastic for the city and showcase what we can achieve but we're also very conscious of grassroots sport and what we're doing with young people."

Ms Nicholl added that the feedback from Uefa officials appears to be very positive following Wednesday's match.

"The security team were telling me last night that so many of the officials had been commenting on how brilliant the stadium is and how there is an intimacy there.

"Quite a lot of the stadiums would have an athletics track around it and there would be that distance. Windsor Park is compact but very impressive.

"And one thing I've noticed about Uefa is that they are a meticulous organisation and the protocol involved in putting these events on is incredibly detailed. It was up to their standards."