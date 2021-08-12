Terell Thomas: Crewe Alexandra sign defender after Wimbledon exit
From the section Crewe
Crewe Alexandra have signed defender Terell Thomas on a 12-month contract following his exit for AFC Wimbledon.
The 25-year-old began his professional career at Charlton Athletic before joining Woking, Wigan Athletic and then Wimbledon in 2018, where he made a total of 90 appearances.
Thomas told the club's website: "I am raring to go.
"I've met most of the lads and it's a really great group. I can't wait to get going."
Thomas is Crewe's sixth signing since the end of last season.
