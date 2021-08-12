Tyrese Fornah made his first start along with Ethan Horvath, Finley Back, Baba Fernandes, Riley Harbottle, Jayden Richardson and Ateef Konate

Nottingham Forest midfielder Tyrese Fornah hailed his first start as the "stuff of dreams" following their Carabao Cup win over Bradford City.

The 21-year-old was one of seven to make their first start in the line-up named by manager Chris Hughton.

And Fornah produced a man-of-the-match display as they secured a second round tie against Premier League side Wolves.

"All I can do is give the manager a headache with performances like that," he told BBC Radio Nottingham.

Fornah played 44 games during a loan spell at Plymouth last season and said: "What I did last year is testament to my ability and my character.

"Alright, we didn't do too well come the end of the season, but it was an experience for me and I've come back confident that I'm going to fight for my place this season.

"When you get your first few touches it can be a bit nervy, with the fans and everything, but after a few minutes, you get comfortable, start to touch the ball more and then I was able to spray it about, get on the ball and make passes."

Listen to full Tyrese Fornah interview here.

Hughton described the tie as the "perfect game" for the development of his young players.

"We got two good goals, came out second half, conceded a poor goal, so then you're looking at character. We had to stand up to it and we did," he said.

Defenders Riley Harbottle (ankle) and Baba Fernandes (cramp) had to go off in the second half, but Hughton continued: "It's not a fitness thing, they are fit young lads, it's just the intensity of the game and the emotional content of the game, supporters and so on, it's (about) nervous energy.

"The stadium wasn't full but there was a really good atmosphere so it was a really big night for them. Irrespective of where they end up, whether they stay with us, it's a night they will remember.

He added: "I want competition, that's the most important thing.

"We've still got work to do but everybody in the squad at this moment can only work as hard as they can to impress, to do well, to get me thinking, that's what every single player in this squad can do."