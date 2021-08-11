Celtic are in talks over a deal to sign 25-year-old Croatia right-back Josip Juranovic in a £3.5m transfer from Legia Warsaw after giving up on a move for Aurelio Buta, with the Portugal Under-21 international close to switching from Royal Antwerp to Everton. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic are closing in on the signing of £3m-rated right-back Josip Juranovic, who has been told he can leave Legia Warsaw at the right price after their Champions League elimination, and a £7m deal for 26-year-old Leuven striker Thomas Henry. (Daily Record) external-link

Manager Ange Postecoglou is hopeful of strengthening his Celtic squad further before next Thursday's Europa League play-off, with the Glasgow club being linked with a £2.5m move for Legia Warsaw right-back Josip Juranovic and Leuven striker Thomas Henry. (The Herald) external-link

A £6.6m transfer has been agreed for Celtic-linked Piero Hincapie to join Bayer Leverkusen after the 19-year-old's current club, Tallares, announced advanced talks with an Italian club, believed to be Lazio, while Napoli and Newcastle United were also keen on the Ecuadorian centre-back. (Calciomercato) external-link

Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan, who was linked with a move to Celtic this summer, says he was never offered the chance to join compatriot Ange Postecoglou at the Glasgow club before the 29-year-old eventually signed for Real Sociedad on a permanent deal after falling out of favour at Brighton & Hove Albion. (Sporting News Australia)

Porto are hopeful of taking advantage of Rangers' Champions League elimination to sign 25-year-old striker Alfredo Morelos and will look to do a cut-price deal with the Scottish champions, who are likely to make sales to plug the financial gap and the Portuguese feeling the Ibrox club's previous £12.7m valuation is too high. (A Bola via Daily Record) external-link

Hearts have started talks with John Souttar about extending the 24-year-old Scotland centre-half's contract. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Former Celtic and Hibernian midfielder Liam Henderson has returned for a second spell with Empoli from Lecce, for whom he played 42 times last season to earn another crack at Italy's top flight. (Scottish Sun, print edition)