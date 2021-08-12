Leeds United: Marcelo Bielsa declares contract situation 'resolved'
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa says his contract situation has been "resolved" ahead of their Premier League opener away to Manchester United on Saturday.
The 66-year-old would not give any details but indicated he had committed to a further season at Elland Road.
He had been out of contract with the new season starting in a few days.
"The contract situation is one that is already resolved," Bielsa said through a translator.
