Sam Cosgrove has only made two starts for Birmingham since joining in January

Shrewsbury Town have signed striker Sam Cosgrove on a season-long loan from Championship side Birmingham City.

The 24-year-old has played more than 100 senior games, notably scoring 31 league goals in 64 starts at Aberdeen.

Boss Steve Cotterill told the club website: external-link "Sam comes out of Birmingham with probably something to prove because he hasn't quite hit the ground running there as he would have liked.

"We are looking to get him back to the form he was in at Aberdeen."

Cosgrove joined Blues from Aberdeen for an undisclosed fee, thought to be around £2m, on a three-and-a-half-year deal in January.

But he has only made 12 appearances, with 10 of those coming as a substitute.

