Ollie Watkins and five-time League Cup winners Aston Villa face a trip to Cumbria in round two as 13 Premier League clubs enter the competition

Aston Villa will travel to League Two Barrow in the second round of the Carabao Cup, while Arsenal face a trip to Championship West Bromwich Albion.

Southampton will also play fourth tier opposition, with Ralph Hasenhuttl's side handed a tie at Newport County.

Meanwhile, Brighton, Everton and Wolves have been drawn away to Championship sides Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest respectively.

Ties will be held in the week commencing Monday, 23 August.

There are two all-Premier League matches, as Newcastle host Burnley and Watford entertain Crystal Palace.

League One Crewe will go to Leeds United and newly-promoted Brentford welcome League Two Forest Green.

Defending champions Manchester City, who have won the competition for the past four seasons, will enter in round three along with the six other Premier League sides involved in Europe this season.

Northern Section

Oldham Athletic v Accrington Stanley

Newcastle United v Burnley

Wigan Athletic v Bolton Wanderers

Huddersfield Town v Everton

Sheffield United v Derby County

Stoke City v Doncaster Rovers

Shrewsbury Town v Rochdale

Nottingham Forest v Wolves

Morecambe v Preston North End

Blackpool v Sunderland

Leeds United v Crewe Alexandra

Barrow v Aston Villa

Southern Section

Brentford v Forest Green Rovers

Millwall v Cambridge United

West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal

Norwich City v Bournemouth

Cardiff City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Birmingham City v Fulham

Gillingham v Cheltenham Town

Queens Park Rangers v Oxford United

Swansea City v Plymouth Argyle

Stevenage v Wycombe Wanderers

Newport County v Southampton

Northampton Town v AFC Wimbledon

Watford v Crystal Palace