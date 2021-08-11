Brentford want to 'fly as high as possible' in the Premier League - Frank

Premier League: Brentford v Arsenal Venue: Brentford Community Stadium Date: Friday, 13 August Time: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says his side will not change the attacking style that got them promoted to the Premier League.

He says the highest-scoring side in the Championship last season will "surprise a few people" in the top flight.

Speaking before the Bees' season opener against Arsenal, the Dane said: "We want to attack the Premier League.

"I'm extremely laser-focused on the next game and aiming as high as possible."

Brentford finished third in the Championship last season and scored 79 goals, with 40 coming away from home. They secured promotion with a play-off final victory over Swansea at Wembley.

When asked if Brentford would try to emulate Leeds' successful return to England's top division last season, Frank said: "I don't know if they are our benchmark, but we are going to attack the league.

"We are a bumble bee - they are not designed to fly, but we were still able to fly into the Premier League and we will constantly do everything we can to keep flying as high as possible."

Frank expects "one of the greatest atmospheres ever" when his side host the Gunners on Friday in what will be their first top-flight game since 1947.

He said: "It is the first game in the top flight for 75 years, I think we will experience something in comparison to Wembley and England v Denmark and Italy."

Frank says last season's Championship top-scorer Ivan Toney will thrive in the Premier League

Toney tipped to impress

Frank believes his star striker Ivan Toney, who last season broke the record for most goals scored in a Championship season with 31, will thrive in the Premier League.

He said: "Ivan Toney had one aim - that was to go to the Premier League with us and he has achieved his target. Now we want to attack the Premier League together."I have a big belief in Ivan, 100 per cent. He has got all the abilities to score goals in the Premier League as well, with a top mentality and big belief in himself, which as an offensive player you need to have.

"When I talk about attitude, I always say confident, but humble. He is massively, massively confident, but also humble and with the right values as a family guy."