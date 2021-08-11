Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Curtis Jones was forced off in the first half of Liverpool's friendly win against Osasuna

Curtis Jones will miss Liverpool's Premier League opener against Norwich City on Saturday after suffering concussion in a pre-season friendly.

The 20-year-old was forced off following a collision during the Reds' 3-1 win against Osasuna at Anfield on Monday.

Manager Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool's website: "He had a slight concussion so we just have to follow the protocol.

"He is fine, he feels fine again, but that's the protocol."

Jones will not return to training until after the game against Norwich.

Left-back Andy Robertson is also unavailable for Liverpool having picked up an ankle injury during Sunday's friendly against Athletic Bilbao. The Scotland captain has been ruled out of first few weeks of the season.