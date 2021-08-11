Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Shayon Harrison made just one appearance for AFC Wimbledon last season

Morecambe have signed former AFC Wimbledon striker Shayon Harrison on a short-term deal which runs until January.

The 24-year-old came through Tottenham Hotspur's academy and went on to have spells with Yeovil and Southend.

He most recently played for the Dons last season after joining from Dutch side Almere City in February.

"I can add goals to the team, I'm very direct, I like to get in behind and I know I can offer a lot," he said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.