Will Goodwin playing for Stoke in a pre-season friendly against Aston Villa

League Two Hartlepool United have signed Stoke City forward Will Goodwin on loan until January 2022.

He joined the Championship club in February and has been playing for their under-23s, joining the first team for pre-season training this summer.

Goodwin, 19, also made 11 appearances for National League North side Chester.

"I am delighted to welcome Will to the club and really looking forward to working with him," said Hartlepool manager Dave Challinor.

"Despite being young, he has had a real taste of men's football throughout and I think we have got the right set-up for him to continue developing."