Marc McNulty has returned to Tannadice from Reading after last season's loan spell

Dundee United have signed striker Marc McNulty from Reading once more on a season-long loan.

The 28-year-old former Scotland forward spent last season at Tannadice from his parent club and scored five times in 30 appearances.

He also enjoyed spells at Sheffield United, Portsmouth, Hibernian and Sunderland.

"I'm buzzing to be back," McNulty told the Dundee United website external-link .

"I really enjoyed my time here last season, I said it was a great club that was going places. Obviously, there's been a change of management but that never affected my decision in wanting to come back and, luckily, it's not affected the club wanting me to return."

United sold Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland to Belgian side Beerschot on Wednesday and had only signed defender Charlie Mulgrew and goalkeeper Trevor Carson this summer.

"When you look closely, he was involved in a lot of our best attacking play last year so, that gives me a lot of optimism for the impact he can have once we get him up to speed," said head coach Thomas Courts.