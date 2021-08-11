Brian Rice has quit just two games into the new league season

Brian Rice has resigned as head coach of Hamilton Academical, the Scottish Championship club have announced.

The 57-year-old stayed on after the club's relegation from the top flight last season, but has quit after two games of the new league campaign.

Hamilton say Rice's resignation has come as "surprise".

"Today, without any previous indications, we received a letter of resignation from Brian Rice," said chairman Allan Maitland.

"Whilst it has come as a surprise, we now fully understand his reasoning for leaving at this time, and have, with regret, accepted his resignation.

"It has been an extremely difficult 18 months dealing with all the issues surrounding the pandemic, including the recent relegation from the Premiership, and there's no doubt that it has taken its toll on Brian, his staff and everyone connected to the club."

Rice took over as Hamilton boss in January 2019, after the departure of Martin Canning, and led the club to a 10th-place finish before keeping them up again in the curtailed 2019-20 campaign.

However, they finished bottom of the table last season to end a seven-year stay in the top-flight and have failed to win their opening two games in the second tier, although they did come from four goals down to draw with Raith Rovers on the opening weekend.