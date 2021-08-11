Last updated on .From the section European Football

Billy Chadwick gave Linfield the perfect start against Fola Esch in the first leg

Linfield boss David Healy is confident his team can progress in the Europa Conference League qualifiers despite a 2-1 first-leg defeat by Fola Esch.

The Blues let slip an early lead at Windsor Park last week as the Luxembourg side fought back to win.

"I believe we can get a result and so do the players - we all have to remain positive and upbeat," said Healy.

Larne face a massive task at Inver Park after going down to a 4-0 defeat by Pacos de Ferreira in Portugal.

Denilson Pereira Junior bagged a double for the hosts in the Estadio Capital do Movel before strikes from Stephen Eustaquio and Ze Uilton.

It is Larne's first venture into the European football and they defeated Welsh club Bala Town and Danes AGF Aarhus to reach the third-round qualifiers.

Denilson Pereira Junior makes it 2-0 to Pacos de Ferreira against Larne last week

The winners on Thursday night will secure a glamour tie against Premier League giants Tottenham in the play-off round.

Linfield are in much better shape in their qualifier although Healy knows improvement is required if they they are to get a shot at making the group stage.

"If we are going to progress we'll need to be better at keeping the ball," the former Northern Ireland striker told the club website.

"The good thing is it's half-time - we will be better on Thursday. There's no bashing myself or the players because we lost a game against the champions of Luxembourg.

"We will improve from the first leg and go to Luxembourg with the belief that myself and the players will do a lot better and give ourselves a good opportunity of progressing.

"These lads very rarely let us down and I'm sure they'll be better from last week."