Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

The BBC Sport app's coverage of Crystal Palace is bigger and better than ever before.

You can now:

Get the latest Eagles news sent direct to your device.

Follow an improved club page with everything you need to know about Palace from around the BBC, including insight and analysis from journalists and pundits.

Simply tap this link and select the bell icon to sign up for club news notifications. You can also select Follow to add Palace to your MySport section.