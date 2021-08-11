Last updated on .From the section Barrow

George Williams made 23 appearances for Grimsby Town in all competitions last season

League Two Barrow have signed Wales international George Williams on a one-year deal following his release by National League side Grimsby Town.

The 25-year-old was released by the Mariners earlier on Wednesday and joins with the option of a further year.

"He can score goals out of nothing, he can dribble past people, score free kicks and he's an international who has real quality," boss Mark Cooper said.

"I think he's different to the other forwards that we have got."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.