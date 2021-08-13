Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

The BBC Sport app's coverage of Arsenal is bigger and better than ever before.

You can now:

Get the latest Gunners news sent direct to your device.

Follow an improved club page with everything you need to know about Arsenal from around the BBC, including insight and analysis from journalists and pundits.

Simply tap this link and select the bell icon to sign up for club news notifications. You can also select Follow to add Arsenal to your MySport section.