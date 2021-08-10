Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Rochdale had been scheduled to visit Harrogate in the Carabao Cup first round on Tuesday

Rochdale have been given a bye to the second round of the Carabao Cup because Harrogate Town are unable to fulfil the fixture in the required period.

Dale were supposed to visit the Yorkshire side on Tuesday but a Covid-19 outbreak has forced them to postpone their next three fixtures.

Town sought to reschedule the tie but the new date did not leave time for logistical arrangements to be made.

Leyton Orient dropped out of last season's EFL Cup for the same reason.

Rochdale started the season with a 3-2 defeat at Harrogate on Saturday.