Gordon Strachan managed Celtic between 2005 and 2009

Gordon Strachan will re-join Celtic for a "three-month consultancy project" - but will continue as technical director at Dundee.

Strachan - who managed Celtic between 2005 and 2009 - will have a remit that will include the academy, 'B' team, and the women's side "with a view to providing recommendations".

The former Scotland manager will not be working in a director of football role.

"I am really looking forward to returning," the 64-year-old said.

"The development of young players is a real passion for me and I will do anything I can to support the club in these areas.

"I also look forward to continuing my work at Dundee, where I have established a great working relationship and close bond with the manager, managing director, staff and coaches."

Strachan had been linked with a return to Celtic in recent months and is a close confidant of owner Dermot Desmond.

He will report to chief executive Dominic McKay as part of "wider work ongoing across the club".

"Like all high performance environments we never stand still and always seek development and improvement," said McKay.

"I look forward to working with Gordon, utilising the extensive expertise and knowledge he has to the benefit of the club".