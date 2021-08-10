Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Murray Davidson was part of the St Johnstone team that earned a memorable 1-1 first-leg draw at Galatasaray in their third round Europa League qualifier

Europa League third qualifying round second leg: St Johnstone v Galatasaray Venue: McDiarmid Park Date: Thursday, 13 August Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Watch live on Sportscene, listen to commentary on Sportsound, and follow on the BBC Sport website & app

Midfielder Murray Davidson hopes St Johnstone can channel the spirit of the 1999 Uefa Cup side when Galatasaray visit Perth in the Europa League.

After losing 3-0, St Johnstone held a star-studded Monaco to a 3-3 draw at McDiarmid Park 22 years ago.

And Davidson believes fans will talk about both sides in the same vein regardless of the outcome of the return leg against the Turkish giants.

"We want to be speaking about Thursday in a positive way," Davidson said.

"I still hear people talking about the Monaco game in Perth many years ago and saying 'remember that'. We want people speaking in a positive way about this game too.

"We have given ourselves a chance. If you asked any St Johnstone player or fan last week to be coming back to McDiarmid Park with a 1-1 draw, you would all have taken it."

Davidson has spent the last 12 years at St Johnstone and admits this week's showdown with "world famous" Galatasaray will be "right up there" with anything he has experienced before.

While the rest of Europe may have been taken by surprise by their first-leg heroics, the players had a real belief they could achieve something tangible to bring back to Perth.

"You just have to look at last year," Davidson adds. "We got results against Celtic and Rangers. You don't win two cups and finish in the top six if you are a bad team.

"We knew we were capable of getting a result. We just can't wait to get out there and see McDiarmid Park rocking and hopefully we can create another bit of history."