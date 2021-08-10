Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Yoane Wissa began his career Chateauroux and also had a spell at Angers before joining Lorient in 2018

Brentford have signed DR Congo forward Yoane Wissa from French side Lorient.

Wissa, 24, has signed a four-year deal with the option of an extra year.

He scored 37 goals in 128 games for Lorient, helping the club win the Ligue 2 title in 2019-20 and avoid relegation from the French top flight on the final day of last season.

"He had one good season in Ligue 2 and one very good season in Ligue 1, and now we look forward to developing him further," said Bees boss Thomas Frank.

"I'm sure that he will help the team. He is a very good character as well; everyone knows that it is very important for our culture that we only get good characters in.

"He is very keen to come in and help the team and we are very keen to get him in."

Wissa becomes Brentford's fourth major signing of the summer after Myles Peart-Harris, Frank Onyeka and Kristoffer Ajer.

The west London club, who beat Swansea in the Championship play-off final in May, begin their first top-flight campaign in 74 years at home to Arsenal on Friday.

