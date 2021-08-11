Viktoria Plzen v The New Saints (Thu)

Last updated on .From the section Football

Blaine Hudson (right) scored New Saints' first goal in the first leg against Viktoria Plzen

New Saints boss Anthony Limbrick insists his side will not be sitting on their two goal lead when they face Viktoria Plzen in the Europa Conference League.

Saints beat the Czech side 4-2 in the third qualifying round first leg.

They are aiming to reach the play-off stage of a European competition for the first time.

"We don't want to give anything away early, but we're going to go and attack the game," Limbrick said.

"We're going to try and score and put ourselves in a good position and make them come at us.

"The first goal is definitely going to be important in this game and I feel we've got the ability to be able score there.

"So whether it's the first goal we score or later on in the game then I really think we will.

"By getting that goal I think that could really make a difference just in terms of what they needed to do."

Saints have scored 17 goals in this season's European campaign, with Declan McManus contributing six including a hat-trick in last week's first leg at Cardiff City Stadium.

They had been leading 4-0 with a minute remaining, but two late goals keeps Viktoria Plzen's hopes of progressing alive.

"If you'd have offered us winning 2-0 after the first against a team of the quality of Viktoria Plzen then I think most people would have been excited and happy by that," Limbrick added.

"We can't help but think that having been 4-0 up and conceding a couple of late goals we were disappointed with them.

"But we're reminding ourselves how good the performance was and how well the players played and they gave absolutely everything that night.

"We'll take the 2-0 lead into Thursday and nice and positive with it."

Saints have reached this stage by beating Northern Ireland's Glentoran 3-1 on aggregate before a 10-1 aggregate win over Kauno Zalgiris of Lithuania.

The winners will face Bulgaria's CSKA Sofia or Osijek of Croatia in the play-offs.

"We haven't thought too much ahead if I'm honest," Limbrick added.

"There's a lot of work we need to be doing, a lot of preparation work and making sure players are good to go and prepared.

"We haven't looked ahead much if I'm honest.

"Even in the last round when we were 5-0 up going into the home game against the Lithuanians I hadn't even looked once at Viktoria Plzen.

"We're just making sure we're getting the job done Thursday."