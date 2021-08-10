Kelly Bailie was among Glentoran's goalscorers in the 4-0 win in last week's top-of-the-table Irish Women's Premiership encounter with Cliftonville

Kelly Bailie is too pre-occupied with her attempts to help Glentoran retain the Irish Women's Premiership title this season to dwell too much on it being her 25th campaign with the Belfast club.

Amid all the talk this week about Lionel Messi's service for Barcelona after his time at the Nou Camp came to an end, the Argentine's 18-year stint with the Catalan giants almost seems brief in comparison to the 41-year-old Comber woman's remarkable Glentoran career.

To be exact, the Glens women were called Belfast United when Bailie joined the club in 1997 after a newspaper advertisement from another team seeking players had informed her that women's football did actually exist in Northern Ireland.

"When I left high school, there was no women's football [there]. I didn't know of any coming from Comber," says Kelly, who longevity at the Glens now has her matching the 25 years that namesake Noel Bailie spent at Linfield.

"But the club gave me the opportunity to play when I got there.

"The club is built around a community atmosphere and it always has been. It was something you wanted to be involved in at the time and that's just got stronger over the years," added Bailie, who won 56 caps for Northern Ireland in an international career which also saw her captaining her country.

"Sometimes, it's hard for me to actually comprehend 25 years myself because I'm still playing as best I can. I haven't looked back so far on my career.

"I think when I stop, the reality will probably set in of just how long I was able to play for and how lucky I've been considering injuries and things like that."

'I never wanted to play for any other club'

Pressed further, Bailie does admit that she feels a pride at reaching her quarter century of service for the club.

"I've been blessed in many ways but I'm definitely proud of the achievement.

"As the women's grows, it is going to be harder for players to stay home here when they see professional contracts across the water and some players' desire to go and do that.

"For me it was relatively easy because I was so blessed to be able to play football. I've wanted to stay with Glentoran and that's been my one aim throughout. I never wanted to play for any other club."

Bailie maintained her Glentoran career even during a four-year football scholarship in the US.

"I came home every summer to play. I was lucky enough not to miss seasons.

"The US was the big thing back then. That was the step up then that a lot of players are getting now across the water. A lot of players were leaving to go to the States. It was almost like playing professionally in some ways."

Bailie has been involved in all eight of Glentoran's Irish Cup triumphs

Bailie was among the goals last Wednesday night as the Women's Premiership champions earned a 4-0 success over title rivals Cliftonville which increased the Glens' lead at the top to four points - although the Reds have two games in hand.

Glentoran are back in action at Derry City on Wednesday evening with Cliftonville hosting Sion Swifts at Solitude and Crusaders up against Linfield at Jordanstown.

Next week, the Glens ladies face Swiss side Servette FC Chênois in the Women's Champions League and Bailie believes it will be an experience that will benefit the largely young side.

"For a lot of the players, it's going to be the first experience in the Champions League.

"We're all stepping up because we haven't been in the Champions League for a number of years now. It's a challenge that we go into with no illusions. It's going to be tough task."