Veteran centre-back Sol Bamba has joined Middlesbrough on a one-year deal in a player-coach role, marking his return after treatment for cancer.

The 36-year-old worked under Neil Warnock at Cardiff City, where he won promotion to the Premier League, and is reunited with his old boss at Boro.

Bamba has played 383 matches for eight clubs, including six games last season before his time out for chemotherapy.

"He's a great lad to have around," Warnock told the club website.

"When we were away in Cornwall he was at Rockliffe and helped with the U23s and U18s, and everyone was really impressed with him.

"I have to be honest, I didn't expect him to look as sharp as he has done after everything he's been through, but he's done remarkably well.

"At the moment the priority for him is to concentrate on his fitness and being in the squad, but we want him to be involved with the U23s as well. I feel he's just the type of person we need to be involved with that age group.

"He has bags of experience and he will be a real asset for us both on and off the pitch. I'm delighted to have him on board."

Ivory Coast international Bamba has already featured for the Teessiders in preseason, against Rotherham and York.

