Cymru Premier opening weekend round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 13 August

Cefn Druids v Connah's Quay Nomads, 19:45 BST: Champions Connah's Quay begin the defence of their title away to Cefn Druids, the side which finished bottom of the table and who were spared relegation. Andy Morrison's Nomads come into the new campaign on the back of a tough European campaign and with stalwarts Michael Wilde and Danny Harrison having departed, while new signings include Jamie Mullan and Ryan Harrington. Druids' new manager Niall McGuinness has made wholesale changes at The Rock following a turbulent season in which they conceded 95 goals.

Saturday, 14 August

Aberystwyth Town v Barry Town United; 14:30 BST: Aberystwyth finished last season in 10th spot and after manager Gavin Allen stepped down his assistant Antonio Corbisiero took over at Park Avenue. Corbisiero has added the experienced Alex Darlington as well as Owen Orford and Sam Phillips to his squad. Gavin Chesterfield's Barry finished fifth last season and defeat in the play-off semi-finals ended their European aspirations Last season's top scorer Kayne McLaggon is among a number of players to have agreed new deals at Jenner Park.

Bala Town v Penybont; 14:30 BST: Bala, who finished third last season, made headlines with the signing of former Wales midfielder David Edwards and manager Colin Caton has also made a number of other key additions, with ex-Wrexham midfielder Paul Rutherford an impressive signing. Penybont enjoyed an excellent second season in the Cymru Premier with a fourth-placed finished, and manager Rhys Griffiths wants to "keep pushing forward" and improve on that showing this coming season.

Caernarfon Town v Haverfordwest County; 14:30 BST: Caernarfon's dreams of reaching Europe were ended with play-off final defeat to Newtown, while the club will be boosted by the return of fans. Veteran former Wales international Steve Evans has joined the Canaries. Haverfordwest finished ninth in their first season back in Welsh football's top flight and a 2-1 win over The New Saints during phase one was among the highlights. Henry Jones' arrival from Bala Town has been described as a "big coup" by manager Wayne Jones, while ex-Wales defender Jazz Richards has re-signed.

Cardiff Met v Flint Town United; 14:30 BST: Cardiff Met made a strong finish to what was a disappointing campaign by their standards, as Christian Edwards' side just missed out on a play-off spot. Flint's first season back in the Cymru Premier saw them finish 11th, only a point behind 10th placed Aberystwyth. Neil Gibson, who will be in charge of his first full season, has signed last season's Cymru Premier player of the season, vastly experienced and prolific striker Michael Wilde from local rivals Connah's Quay.

Sunday, 15 August

Newtown v The New Saints, 14:30 BST: Newtown and New Saints experienced very contrasting fortunes in the Europa Conference League. Newtown finished seventh last season to claim the final play-off spot before securing their place in Europe, but they were knocked out in the first qualifying round by Dundalk - although they have since signed ex-Wales international David Cotterill. Declan McManus has been one of the stars of Saints' European campaign, having joined from Dunfermline Athletic for £60,000, and will be key as they bid for the title after two second place finishes.