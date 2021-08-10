Lionel Messi agrees Paris St-Germain deal after Barcelona exit - Guillem Balague

Lionel Messi has agreed a two-year deal with Paris St-Germain to join the French club following his shock exit from Barcelona, says BBC Sport columnist Guillem Balague.

The deal is subject to a medical.

The 34-year-old Argentina captain left Barca - the only club he has ever played for - as they were unable to afford a new deal under La Liga's financial fair play rules.

Mauricio Pochettino's PSG finished second to Lille in Ligue 1 last season.

"It's all been confirmed. Lionel Messi is going to be a PSG player," Balague said on BBC Radio 5 Live. "That's it, it's done. It's happened in the last few minutes.

"At the moment there are as much police as there are fans [at the stadium]. That's going to change soon. There's eight cameras here, again that's going to change. It seems like it is a two-year deal, plus one.

"His idea was to do it at Barcelona but it's going to be PSG. Then if he feels OK he will stay one more year maybe. But in any case his aim is to be at PSG and then to do well in the Qatar World Cup."

Considered one of the greatest players of all time, Messi scored a record 672 goals in 778 games for Barca, the club he joined as a 13-year-old.

He won the Ballon d'Or a record six times and lifted 35 trophies with the Catalan club.

The signing of Messi - who would be reunited with former Barca team-mate Neymar at the Parc des Princes - is one of the most noteworthy captures in football's history.

Unless there are any late hitches, he will become PSG's fourth free-transfer signing this summer after the arrivals of midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, defender Sergio Ramos and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Highly rated right-back Achraf Hakimi also joined from Inter Milan.

Messi had agreed a new deal - on 50% of his old wages - to stay at Barcelona but the club could not afford to implement it because they were so far above the wage limit allowed by La Liga.

"He used to earn 140m euros gross a year at Barca, that's around £125m," said Balague. "Take off about 40-50% for tax.

"He agreed to stay at Barcelona by reducing his wages by 50%, not more than that because that's illegal to do so [under Spanish law]. Basically the league wouldn't believe he was reducing his wages to zero, which is what Barcelona may have tried to do as they are 1bn euros in debt. Basically they cannot afford him."

If the deal goes through quickly, he could make his PSG debut at home to Strasbourg on Saturday.

Comments

Join the conversation

210 comments

  • Comment posted by delboy, today at 11:41

    What a difference for PSG coach Pocchettino; from being obliged to scrape the bottom of the barrel for bargains under Levy at Spurs to having Messi,Mbappe and Neymar as a strike force.Delighted for him.

    • Reply posted by Dommo, today at 11:50

      Dommo replied:
      No chance of Poch coming back to Spurs then! Lol

  • Comment posted by karlrd, today at 11:41

    i would like to know,how PSG have avoided the fair play rules.

    • Reply posted by TangoLima, today at 11:45

      TangoLima replied:
      PSG have been pretty canny, signing players out of contract, and their defence in last year's Cl final added up to a pittance.

  • Comment posted by DaveP1982, today at 11:43

    one heck of a forward line although this does confirm that FFP really is complete nonsense

    • Reply posted by Johnny_Lee, today at 11:58

      Johnny_Lee replied:
      They've probably already got the cheque written for their fine, just sat on the mantlepiece waiting to be posted.

  • Comment posted by 9ja_scorpion, today at 11:41

    Huge congrats to:

    Greed.

    Gluttony.

    Crocodile tears

    Financial doping.

    • Reply posted by floyd9t8, today at 11:55

      floyd9t8 replied:
      Spot on, everyone seems to be forgetting Messi has been a drain on Barcelona for years, allowing 1 player to become bigger than the club is a joke.

  • Comment posted by TangoLima, today at 11:43

    Makes perfect sense, culturally and otherwise.
    Argentine Manager and teammate in De Maria, and a best mate in Neymar, plus other latin based language speakers.
    Paris I'd imagine is culturally more of a draw than Manchester, also weather-wise.

    League 1 can't be that bad if PSG made the CL final yet lost the league to Lille, whom none of us can probably name a player.

    Good luck to him.

    • Reply posted by sH, today at 11:49

      sH replied:
  • Comment posted by AustinBrock, today at 11:39

    The gossip around him joining Manchester United gave me a good chuckle.

    Sincerely,
    A Manchester United Fan

    • Reply posted by One4All, today at 11:57

      One4All replied:
      There was more gossip of him joining Pep at City rather than United...

      Sincerely
      Another United fan

  • Comment posted by Stealth Tax BBC, today at 11:41

    He's a bottler. He will never prove now he could do it on a cold Tuesday night in Stoke.

    • Reply posted by TimTim Cptwn, today at 11:56

      TimTim Cptwn replied:
      😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🙌

  • Comment posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 11:48

    Another fine Messi regarding the blatant bending of the Financial Fair Play rules. UEFA are either weak, or in on it financially.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 11:46

    Two fingers shown to UEFA and FFP from the Middle East. Again.

    • Reply posted by daviemurphy, today at 11:57

      daviemurphy replied:
      I wouldn't say the middle east as a whole. More like Arabian Monarchies using the countries assets as a personal bank for personal gain. All the while their citizens have little or no public services or welfare state.

      It's sickening really.

  • Comment posted by MuppetThumper, today at 11:45

    PSG - the team everyone in Europe except the Parisians will enjoy seeing dumped out of the Champions League the most. More tears for Ramos please.

    • Reply posted by rubaduba, today at 11:58

      rubaduba replied:
      hmmm well PSG or citeh both will be enjoyable for the civilised world.

  • Comment posted by kris, today at 11:43

    I've never seen a club so effectively replicate Football Manager in real life as PSG. Add to shortlist, wait for the contract to expire and then bag them on a free. Of course, on Football Manager 34 year old players also go off a cliff very quickly. So fingers crossed their grubby money continues to result in crashing out of the Champions League and finishing second in Ligue 1.

    • Reply posted by FORTHKNUCKLE, today at 11:47

      FORTHKNUCKLE replied:
      back in the old days of champ manager on the PC, I used to create multiple managers and release all the top names at the top clubs id take on then retire all but one of the managers then sign all those players up for free,,,,wage bill would make you wince, the PSG wage bill will make most wince i imagine

  • Comment posted by G78, today at 11:43

    Only ever one place he was going to end up.
    Genuinely thought he would stay and play at Barca for a massively reduced wage, especially after the tears at the press conference, guess he was just crying at the money he was missing out of.

    • Reply posted by london fox, today at 11:46

      london fox replied:
      Why should he play for less than his market value? Would you?

  • Comment posted by Barkers, today at 11:41

    Messi, Neymar, Mbappe, Ramos, Donnarumma, and many more. How on Earth can they possibly get by on FFP regulations? Evidently, it helps that their chairman is on the FFP Board.

    • Reply posted by kevin, today at 11:46

      kevin replied:
      Correct is it Sepp Blatter in disguise

  • Comment posted by GN1scoop, today at 11:44

    Just don't get how they can do this and still abide by the FFP ? Its fantasy football....;-)

  • Comment posted by Johnny_Lee, today at 11:43

    Boohoo, if only I could stay at the club I love but waaaah they can't pay me a million quid a week without being bankrolled by an oil state so boooooo

  • Comment posted by jp84, today at 11:41

    At least you shouldn't be able to bankrupt this club as well Leo.
    Crocodile tears.

    • Reply posted by kevin, today at 11:47

      kevin replied:
      Dunno about that if he can take Barcelona down he can take anybody. He that greedy he even fiddled his tax

  • Comment posted by FootballGURU, today at 11:40

    Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

    Still won't win the Champions

    • Reply posted by Johnny_Lee, today at 11:47

      Johnny_Lee replied:
      Here's hoping.

  • Comment posted by paulo2chops, today at 11:45

    Fantasy football with a cheat unlocked.

  • Comment posted by RivalFan, today at 11:50

    What a depressingly dull move this is.

    • Reply posted by S A, today at 11:52

      S A replied:
  • Comment posted by Clarkster, today at 11:46

    Will surely fail his medical when they cant find his spine!!!

