Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Kaoru Mitoma scored 30 goals in 64 appearances at Kawasaki Frontale

Brighton have signed Japanese midfielder Kaoru Mitoma and sent him on a season-long loan to Belgian side Royal Union Saint-Gilloise,

Mitoma, 24, has joined the Seagulls on a four-year contract from Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale.

He has just returned from the Olympics and was part of the squad who lost the bronze-medal match to Mexico.

"He's one we have tracked for a while," said Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth.

"As part of his development we have decided to loan him to Union Saint-Gilloise, to help him become accustomed to European football, and test himself in a different environment.

"We are looking forward to seeing how he progresses in the next year."

Mitoma said he was "thankful" to be joining Brighton.

"It is my dream to play overseas, and I'm looking forward to playing this season in Belgium," he said.

Mitoma, who has represented his country up to under-23 level, scored 30 goals in 64 appearances at Kawasaki.

He also won the J1 League title and the Japanese Super Cup.

The Seagulls begin their Premier League campaign away at Burnley on Saturday 14 August (15:00 BST)

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.