Forward Josh Windass has signed a new contract with Sheffield Wednesday which will run until the summer of 2023.

The 27-year-old is yet to feature this season but has 13 goals in 53 games for the Owls since arriving from Wigan Athletic in January 2020.

Windass was unable to help Wednesday retain their Championship status last season as they were relegated, but is committed to the promotion bid.

"Promotion is want we want this year," Windass told the club website.

"That's our expectation, we aren't scared of saying it. It's one of the biggest clubs in Britain, the fan base have been brilliant with me since I arrived and I'm looking forward to playing in front of them again this season."

Wednesday have drawn both of their games so far this season, finishing goalless at Charlton in League One on Saturday after losing to Huddersfield on penalties in the Carabao Cup.